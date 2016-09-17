SBS Hindi

Theatre Workshop in Sydney

SBS Hindi

Theatre Workshop in Sydney

Theatre Workshop in Sydney Source: Adakar Theater and Cultural Group

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2016 at 8:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 8:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Theatre workshop was organized in Sydney on 17th September by the Adakar Theatre and Cultural Group. We had spoken to well known theater personality in Sydney and a member of this theatre group Saba Zaidi Abdi before the workshop to know more aboit it and also discuss the importance of theater in general. For all those who love theater do tune in for this interview...

Published 17 September 2016 at 8:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 8:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels