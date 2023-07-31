Good news: Research shows jaundice in newborns can be safely treated at home

Baby with Phototherapy

Newborn baby with neonatal jaundice and high bilirubin hyperbilirubinemia under blue UV light for phototheraphy. (representative image) Source: iStockphoto / phakimata/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Western Sydney Local Health District said delayed discharge or readmission due to jaundice are still routine in many hospitals.

Key Points
  • New research shows jaundice treatment at home is safe and effective
  • Severe jaundice can result in permanent brain damage
  • Parents should immediately report to their GP if their child passes a white stool
Neonatal paediatrician Dr Rajesh Maheshwari says about 70 per cent of babies are born with jaundice, irrespective of gender, race, and parents' nationalities.

"Severe jaundice can result in permanent brain damage," Dr Maheshwari told SBS.

"But the good news is it is safe and effective to treat jaundice at home," he added.
RM (1).jpg
Neonatal paediatrician Dr Rajesh Maheshwari. (Supplied by Dr Rajesh Maheshwari)
The traditional approach had been to treat jaundice in newborns at hospitals using phototherapy and other methods, resulting in delayed discharge for babies.

But for the past few years, Sydney midwives have been providing phototherapy at homes through midwifery-led home care as mothers and their newborns now spend less time at hospitals post-birth.

"Delayed discharge or readmission is still routine in many hospitals," according to a Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) news
article
.

"At Westmead Hospital, however, safe early discharge is possible with midwives undertaking jaundice surveillance and treatment at home as part of routine early postnatal care for mothers and babies."
Dr Maheshwari was part of the Westmead Hospital team that analysed data of 4,300 children born in 2019.

"We found that midwifery-led home care was quite effective in managing jaundice cases. The treatment provided at home is as successful as the hospital treatment," Dr Maheshwari said.

"Parents found it convenient as they don't have to go to the hospital, and the hospital also saved resources," he added.

Dr Maheshwari, however, emphasised strict monitoring and proper decisions based on the baby's condition and medical history.

"In some cases, babies with jaundice may need hospital treatment, but overall, the home-based approach has proven beneficial and safe," he said.

Dr Maheshwari advised against exposing children to the sun.

"Sun therapy is neither safe nor effective. The sun in Australia is harsher, and we don't want to expose children to ultraviolet rays," he said.

Dr Maheshwari said jaundice should resolve in two weeks for full-term babies (those born after 37 weeks) and three weeks in pre-term babies.

"Parents should immediately report to their doctor if their child passes a white stool," he added.

