This Brisbane organisation is helping needy students and elderly with grocery, mental wellbeing sessions and finance

Simply Human Inc. in Brisbane is helping students, the elderly and the vulnerable with grocery kits and small financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic in collaboration with other organisations and like-minded individuals





The group started the drive five weeks ago and have been reaching people through their social media.





So far they have received more than 800 applications for assistance and have succeeded in helping more than 300 people facing difficulties during this tough period.





Prerna Pahwa, President of Simply Human Inc – Superheroes Without Capes claims they have been providing support by offering mental well-being sessions, grocery kits and small financial aid (for medicines etc), organizing accommodation for the needy and sharing information about available casual/part time jobs.





"Now, more than ever is the time for us to be proactive about creating positivity and hope for everyone. When we tune into these positive and pro-social aspects of the crisis, we are united in hope," Ms Pahwa told SBS Hindi.











Initially, the group received a huge number of requests every day, but now the demand has slowed down to 10 -12 requests.





The organisation keeps the database of people seeking help strictly confidential and safe, to maintain their dignity and integrity.





According to Ms Pahwa the amount of effort individuals from diverse communities are making to help students is really touching.





"One of the lessons that humanity has learned, and will continue to learn, is how hardship will force humans to be kind," she says.





"There are positive things, which have arisen from these difficult times. Power of humanity and positivity is way more world widespread than this pandemic."





