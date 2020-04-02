This Indian organisation is helping international students with rental payments

Highlights As at 6:00 am on 2 April 2020, there have been 4,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

Many international students working in the hospitality and retail sector have lost their jobs.

The Coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation has led to restaurants and cafes closing down except for takeaway services.





Many international students working in the hospitality industry have lost their jobs and find themselves in a dire state.





Mr Harmohan Singh Walia, the President of the GOPIO North West Sydney chapter told SBS Hindi, “We first thought of distributing food and groceries to the students who are in need, but we found that there were several groups and restaurants already providing that service.”





The group then came up with the idea of helping international students keep a roof over their heads.





“Most international students tend to live in shared accommodation,” says Mr Walia.





The organisation will provide a rental payment for 15 days to genuine international students who have lost their jobs.





GOPIO North West Sydney requires the students requesting help for rental payments to fill out a form.





Students will need to give their name and personal details and also advise about the course they are pursuing at university.





“The students also need to inform us where they were working and when their job was lost. We shall preferably pay the rental amount for 15 days into their real estate agent's account,” Mr Walia said.





These payments will come from the organisations own funds. Every case will be reviewed after 15 days, Mr Walia said.





