SBS Hindi

This Indian organisation is helping international students with rental payments

SBS Hindi

Harmohan ingh Walia hands a cheque to student in Blacktown

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2020 at 4:23pm, updated 21 May 2020 at 10:14am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) North West Sydney Chapter is helping genuine Indian international students pay their rent for a fortnight.

Published 2 April 2020 at 4:23pm, updated 21 May 2020 at 10:14am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • As at 6:00 am on 2 April 2020, there have been 4,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.
  • Many international students working in the hospitality and retail sector have lost their jobs.
The Coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation has led to restaurants and cafes closing down except for takeaway services.

Many international students working in the hospitality industry have lost their jobs and find themselves in a dire state.

Mr Harmohan Singh Walia, the President of the GOPIO North West Sydney chapter told SBS Hindi, “We first thought of distributing food and groceries to the students who are in need, but we found that there were several groups and restaurants already providing that service.”

The group then came up with the idea of helping international students keep a roof over their heads.

“Most international students tend to live in shared accommodation,” says Mr Walia.

READ MORE

This Melbourne group is delivering vegetarian food for free to those in dire need



Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
This Indian organisation is helping international students with rental payments image

This Indian organisation is helping international students with rental payments

SBS Hindi

02/04/202005:50
 

Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE

Can't pay rent due to job loss? Here's how to negotiate with landlord for rent relief



The organisation will provide a rental payment for 15 days to genuine international students who have lost their jobs.

GOPIO North West Sydney requires the students requesting help for rental payments to fill out a form.

Students will need to give their name and personal details and also advise about the course they are pursuing at university.

“The students also need to inform us where they were working and when their job was lost. We shall preferably pay the rental amount for 15 days into their real estate agent's account,” Mr Walia said.

These payments will come from the organisations own funds. Every case will be reviewed after 15 days, Mr Walia said.

Has COVID-19 outbreak affected you adversely? Share your story with us
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

ALSO ON SBS HINDI:

This volunteer group is delivering groceries to elderly Australians free of cost



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024