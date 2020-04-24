Highlights International Students Support Hotline is helping students with groceries and emergency accommodation.

This Indian organisation is helping students from all ethnicities and nationalities in Melbourne.

An Indian-organisation in Melbourne has stepped forward to help international students including some from Pakistan.





Haider Imran, an international student from Pakistan, was struggling to make ends meet after he lost his job as a delivery driver almost a month back.





"I called my parents who told me to come back but there are no flights to go back. I don't have a job and can't go out to look for one because of lockdown. Without the job, I struggled to feed my self," he told SBS Hindi .





"I didn't know what to do, someone gave me a number and I called it reluctantly. It changed everything for me, the person on the other side reassured me and told me that he will look after me. In a few hours, an Indian gentleman came and delivered a box full of groceries," Mr Imran told SBS Hindi .











More than 200,000 international students from South Asia are studying in Australia.





Many are facing financial stress after losing their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.





Karthik Arasu, the coordinator of the International Students Support Hotline based in Melbourne told SBS Hindi , "We established this hotline to help international students. And we help them regardless of their background.





"They may be Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. We don't ask them if they are from India, Pakistan, Nepal, or Sri Lanka.





"My dharma says to help anyone who comes to you. And I would request them if they need help don't hesitate to call us."





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO This Indian organisation in Melbourne is helping Pakistani international students SBS Hindi 24/04/2020 07:30 Play







Imran says the goodwill will help communities come closer.





"I was surprised when they called me again and asked if I need anything else, it's refreshing in this time and age."





Karthik Arasu says they keep in touch with students to check for their well-being.





"Our organisation's southeastern suburb in charge, Sunny Duggal is the one who makes sure that these international students don't feel forgotten by Australian society," he said.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





READ MORE South Australia announces $13.8 million international student support package





