This landlord shows 'a rare act of kindness' as students face COVID-19 hardship

With no financial help being extended by the government, international students have emerged as one of the hardest hit in the coronavirus pandemic. Many have lost their jobs and have been facing financial hardships.





However, Melbourne-based student Nitin Goswami is one of the lucky few whose landlords have shown empathy and helped them with the rent.





Australia has 565,000 international students who are not covered under the Federal Government's relief packages.





Some universities, community organisation and individuals are helping to support international students.





Nitin Goswami's landlords have waived their rent and are helping them regularly.

Nitin and his housemate Ira lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.





“I was working as a chef at a café, however, the café is not open due to COVID-19. And my friend’s firm is also closed. So, both of us have lost our jobs,” says Nitin Goswami who finished his post-graduate studies from Central Queensland University before moving to Melbourne.





Ira and Nitin Goswami. Source: Supplied





“Coping with this situation was not easy. We had been managing the rent with our savings. But our savings have also dried up.” says Nitin who moved to Australia in 2016 on a student visa.





Nitin and Ira were hesitant to discuss their financial situation with their landlord, but an e-mail from their landlady surprised them.





“We were hesitating to talk to our owner about the rental assistance, but she is more kind beyond we’ve imagined."





Before we thought to contact her, we got her e-mail asking are you okay & please don’t be stressed if you cannot pay rent.

Landlords Marie and Dave have not only told Nitin not to worry about their rent but also help them with grocery and other essentials. Marie is a Sri Lankan married to Australian Dave.





“The very next day she came to my home with every possible thing we need in our daily life including coffee, sugar, milk, rice, flour, pulses, meats, canned vegetables, chocolates, bakery items, eggs, and many other things. She has been repeating it every week," he told SBS Hindi.





“They are taking our care as we are her family’s member, understanding our situation as an international student this time.”





Victorian Government's new program will help to create work opportunities for international students. Source: Abhas Parajuli Nitin says when many of his friends are in tight spots with their landlords are badgering them for rent, his landlord's kindness is rare.





“She has supported me without thinking of my nationality and her rental profit. Whereas, some owners even Indian owners who are still not supporting students and pressurising to pay the rent without any concession,” says Nitin.





The majority of Australia’s 565,000 international students work in hospitality and retail, industries that have been devastated by the pandemic.





But they are not covered by the Federal Government’s $130 billion JobKeeper package.





International education is Australia’s third-largest export, injecting around $32 billion a year into the economy.





