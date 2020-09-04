This new book chronicles COVID-19 reflections amid lockdown

Amit Dasgupta with the Book The Phoenix Rises Lockdown Chronicles

Source: Supplied

"The Phoenix Rises - Lockdown Chronicles" is a collection of short stories, poems, and articles about what the world is going through and what the post-pandemic world will be like.

Highlights
  • The Phoenix Rises is a collection of stories, poems, and articles about the lockdown.
  • The uncertainty of present times leads to fear among people.
  • Reflections of the post-pandemic world.
"The story of the Phoenix resonates very deeply with what people are going through currently. Our life has changed, what we believed has changed, our daily routine has changed and nobody can predict what tomorrow will bring," says Amit Dasgupta who has contributed some stories and edited the collection titled, The Phoenix Rises - Lockdown Chronicles.

The collection contains articles, stories, and poems reflecting thoughts of more than 40 writers about the pandemic and lockdown.  

"This disruption, this uncertainty, this confusion is very addictive and it leads to fear and fear revolves around being certain. As human beings we want an element of certainty in that uncertainty, " avers Mr Dasgupta, a distinguished former Indian diplomat, ex Consul-General of India in Sydney, author, and educator.
The Phoenix Rises Lockdown Chronicles
Source: Supplied
The question posed to the writers was what they thought of the present situation.

"So it's a series of reflections and how people saw things, " Mr Dasgupta adds.

Telling us about his story, Mr Dasgupta says, "It's a humorous piece. Gods sitting online and discussing how to send Durga to the earth when there is social distancing." 

What will the post-pandemic world be like? What will the new normal be? What is the role that we as individuals have in creating this post-pandemic world? Is it going to be kinder, gentler? That's what the book is all about.

In his parting message, Mr Dasgupta says, "How long should we remain in the 'me" society? Can we transition to a 'we' society? Hope the post-pandemic world is one where we are able to embrace not just human beings but also humanity."

