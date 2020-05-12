This paramedic urges people to not be afraid of calling an ambulance during an emergency in COVID-19 pandemic

Mr Singh who is a team leader at one of Ambulance Victoria stations in Melbourne's western suburbs says many people are hesitating visiting hospitals and calling an ambulance these days.





*May 12 is marked as International Nurses Day.





*Ambulance Victoria urges to people to seek help if they are in a medical emergency





“We thank everyone who is mindful of situations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some are afraid of using precious resources during this pandemic and some are afraid of contracting the virus.





"But I will request everyone who has any symptom related to breathing, stroke, heart or any other emergency in which you need Ambulance please do not hesitate to call triple zero,” he says.





He shares paramedics, like every other healthcare worker, is taking utmost care to sanitise their space and are using protective gear to protect themselves and others.





Tarun Kumar Singh, Paramedic, Ambulance Victoria Source: Supplied





Tarun Kumar Singh, who has worked with Ambulance Victoria for almost 17 years now shares how he has been overwhelmed by the gratitude shown by people to healthcare workers.





"In the middle of a busy and exhausting day, I stopped by to pick a quick meal from a popular takeaway food joint. I was waiting at the end of a long queue of some 12-13 people waiting to be served.





"An old man standing next to me asked how am I doing in these stressful times and also inquired if I have to go back to work. He quietly talked to all standing in the queue and everyone made way for me to be served first," he shares.





“I was overwhelmed with the kind of love and respect shown to me that day, while I was paying for my food they were clapping and thanking healthcare workers.”





Source: Facebook: Ambulance Victoria





Mr Singh says it is a matter of pride for him to work as a paramedic.





"I am proud to be part of high-quality pre-hospital care and medical transport systems that provide emergency medical response services for nearly six million people in Victoria," he says.





For COVID-19 specifically, he says, people should call our trained officers who can talk and advise you over the phone.





He says, "Ambulance Victoria is ready to help you 24/7 but please listen and follow the guidelines provided by the health care officer and stay safe."











