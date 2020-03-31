This recently-returned traveller in self-isolation is utilising her time stitching masks for healthcare workers

Highlights As at 6:30 am on 31 March 2020, there have been 4,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

People who have travelled overseas are now being quarantined by the government in hotels.

Australia has now limited gatherings to two people with an exception for household members and families.

The recently-returned traveller is now utilising her time in self-isolation by sewing the much-needed protective masks.





“One of my friends is a nurse and she mentioned there were not enough masks. I felt like doing something about it, but I did not have a sewing machine or other raw material. Nor could I go out to buy it,” Ms Kaur tells SBS Hindi.





“So my friend sourced all the things and delivered them to my place. Thereafter, I started making masks.”





Ms Kaur who is in self-isolation has no symptoms of COVID-19 and is using full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while sewing the masks.





“I have no symptoms and am well. I am still using a mask and a gown while sewing. I am taking utmost care to ensure the masks I am sewing are fully sanitized. Once ready, I leave them outside the door for collection,” she says.





Ms Kaur has coordinated with her friends Balwinder Kaur and Parminder Kaur to execute this project.





“To abide by all the government guidelines, I do not step out. My friends purchase the fabric, help with cut-outs and once the masks are ready, they help deliver it,” Ms Kaur says.





The team has stitched more than 100 washable and reusable masks.





“It is a great way to spend time in self-isolation. And it makes me happy that I can be of some help to the community in times like these,” she says.





