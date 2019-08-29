A Year 6 student in Sydney, Vansh Sharma, recently became a published poet for his book 'Life and a glass of milk'.
It all started with a school assignment.
"It started out as an assignment in my year 6 class. The task was simple: create an enterprise project. While my friends worked on building things such as go-karts, I took a more literary approach and started penning a book of poetry,” says Vansh.
Source: Supplied
“I have tried to see things from my perspective. I have explored love and loss, fear and forgiveness, life and death, and of course a glass of milk," says Vansh.
His poetry includes sonnets, ballads, and limericks.
Source: Supplied
It was his mother's idea to turn his assignment into a publication.
“When I got the collection of poems binded to hand it over in the class I thought maybe it can be published as a book,” says Swapna, Vansh's mother.
“See, writing poetry was my hard work but getting it published is certainly my mother’s hard work,” quips Vansh.
Source: Supplied
So at the age of 12, Vansh became a published poet.
He hopes 'Life and a glass of milk' will appeal to people and help them see the world through the eyes of a twelve-year-old boy.
“He wants to grow up fast so he can be independent to discover the world in-depth and what lies within... though when he is grown he will weep for the ‘good old days,” says Swapna.
Listen to the podcast:
LISTEN TO
This school boy turned his school assignment into his first book
SBS Hindi
29/08/201908:37