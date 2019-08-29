A Year 6 student in Sydney, Vansh Sharma, recently became a published poet for his book 'Life and a glass of milk'.





It all started with a school assignment.





"It started out as an assignment in my year 6 class. The task was simple: create an enterprise project. While my friends worked on building things such as go-karts, I took a more literary approach and started penning a book of poetry,” says Vansh.





Source: Supplied





“I have tried to see things from my perspective. I have explored love and loss, fear and forgiveness, life and death, and of course a glass of milk," says Vansh.





His poetry includes sonnets, ballads, and limericks.





Source: Supplied





It was his mother's idea to turn his assignment into a publication.





“When I got the collection of poems binded to hand it over in the class I thought maybe it can be published as a book,” says Swapna, Vansh's mother.





“See, writing poetry was my hard work but getting it published is certainly my mother’s hard work,” quips Vansh.





Source: Supplied





So at the age of 12, Vansh became a published poet.





He hopes 'Life and a glass of milk' will appeal to people and help them see the world through the eyes of a twelve-year-old boy.





“He wants to grow up fast so he can be independent to discover the world in-depth and what lies within... though when he is grown he will weep for the ‘good old days,” says Swapna.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO This school boy turned his school assignment into his first book SBS Hindi 29/08/2019 08:37 Play





