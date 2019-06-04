This woman entrepreneur earns millions by selling sarees on WhatsApp

Five years ago, if someone had told Shanmuga Priya that she could make a lot of money through WhatsApp, the messaging app and become an entrepreneur, she would have laughed at the impossible idea.





But today, she runs a retail saree business named 'Unique Threads,' which is entirely powered by WhatsApp.





She claims she earns a minimum income of Rs 1.5 lakh every month and the income increases during the festive season.





'Mother-in-law inspired her'

Shanmuga Priya says things were very different for her before she took up this unique path.





The former HR professional had to quit her job when her mother-in-law's health began to fail.





"She used to care for my three-month-old baby when I went to work. I had to quit my job to care for my family. But she did not recover. A few months later, she passed away," says Ms Priya.





At the time, Priya's husband was away for work and it was during their telephone conversations, Priya first thought of selling sarees.





"Every day, I used to talk with my husband on the phone. We used to reminiscence about his mother in conversations.





"The idea to take up selling sarees came from the fact that my mother - in - law, who was a single mother used to sell sarees in small towns.





"She would keep stock at home, supply it to small re-sellers and earn money. That is how she singlehandedly ran her household and raised her three children.





"When we were talking about this on the phone, I thought of following in her footsteps," she told SBS Hindi .











"It did not work out at first"

Shanmuga Priya went to a few local markets to purchase sarees and invested about Rs 20,000.





"I informed the neighbours and displayed the sarees at home. They used to see sarees but only a few bought it. It was difficult for me, and I often wondered if I had made the correct decision," she shares.





It was during a WhatsApp chat with a friend, living in another city, that the idea of selling on WhatsApp came about.





"My friend asked me to share a few pictures of the sarees via Whatsapp. And that was the turning point of my life. She shared the pictures in other WhatsApp group.





"Within a week, some of the goods were sold out. I invested in more sarees and added my school mates, college friends in the WhatsApp groups and things started looking up.





"Since then, there has been no looking back," shares Ms Priya proudly.





"Business grew worldwide"

Today, Shanmuga Priya employs six people and has a network of over 3000 re-sellers and receives orders from countries like Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.





"I received many queries from my customers who were interested in selling sarees. So I supply to them and they sell it forward. We have a group of 3000 re-sellers right now," she says.





Source: Supplied





Shanmuga Priya credits the success of running a profitable business to WhatsApp and feels it is a great tool for those with minimal technical knowledge.





However, it is not always a smooth ride.





"To run a successful business is not a smooth ride; there are many challenges.





"Doing business through online marketplaces has become popular in recent years, and there are many competitors out there. We have to ensure the uniqueness of our products, reasonable price and excellent customer service to be successful," she says.





Shanmuga Priya also has a word of advice for women who want to run their own business.





"I would say to every woman, whatever you are passionate about, don't think back, just go forward. There is a way to resolve everything. So, don't stop your dream, try your best and be prepared to fail."



