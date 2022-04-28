SBS Hindi

Thousands of Indian Australians gather to pray for peace at Sydney Opera House

SBS Hindi

BAPS

Congregation of the Indian-Australian community for Nagar Kirtan and Sabha to mark the birth centenary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Source: Supplied by Praful jethwa

Published 28 April 2022 at 2:12pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

A huge crowd of Indian Australians gathered at the Sydney Opera House to pray for world peace and harmony. It was an event organized by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

On 23 April, thousands of people swarmed the forecourts of the Opera House to celebrate the birth centenary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the founder of the Akshardham temples.

BAPS Swami Narayana
Thousands of Indian-Australians gathered at Sydney Opera House in the event organised by BAPS Swaminarayana Sanstha Source: Supplied by Utsav Patel/Paful Jethwa


Pramukh Swami Maharaj first visited Australia in 1984.

Organizer Praful Jethwa says that the saint gave his first Australian sermon from the same forecourt.

"Swamiji [Pramukh Swami Maharaj] preached the universal concepts of humanity and brotherhood. This event was a homage to his life and contributions to society," he says.

BAPS
The event saw a colorful display of Indian dance and music. Source: Supplied by Freena Trivedi/Praful Jethwa


The Consul General of India in Sydney Manish Gupta, Labor candidate for Parramatta Dr Andrew Charlton, NSW Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee, Councilpersons Nathan Hagarty, Reena Jethi, and Barbara Ward were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Mr Jethwa said that the event took eight weeks of preparation and saw the participation of more than 3,000 members of the Indian community.

During the event, several children also chanted mantras. Apart from this, a three-hour-long Nagar Kirtan (devotional songs) and a Sabha (meeting) was also held.

BAPS
Performances by children remained the highlight of the event. Source: Supplied by Praful Jethwa


The event concluded with a firecracker show and a prayer for peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

