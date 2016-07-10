Thousands of Indian students rejected, New Zealand denies Visas!

Indian Passport Source: Getty Images
Published 10 July 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to Press Trust of India (PTI) New Zealand has rejected thousands of visa applications from Indian students. According to local media reports The number of Indian student visas rejected this year stands over 3000 in just the first part of 2016. We spoke to senior journalist in Auckland and Editor of the Newspaper Indian Newslink, Mr Venkat Raman, to know more on this issue. The views expressed here are just for your information only, for any advice on the issue please consult a professional expert in this field.
Published 10 July 2016 at 9:01pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share