Three key influences of Indian culture on my life, says Nate Rabe

Nate Rabe is an American-Australian writer and entrepreneur based in Melbourne.





He was born in Madurai, India, and spent the first 5 years of his life in Karnataka’s Gadag and Madras (now Chennai).











Nate says “At the age of 7 my family moved to Allahabad and I completed my education at Woodstock School in Mussoorie.”





Woodstock School in Mussoorie is famous for Bollywood stars and Indian politicians children as pupil.





“Initially, I had no idea who these stars were. I just studies with the children of Dev Anand and others. But as time passed I started to understand the craze amongst masses was equivalent to Hollywood stars,” he adds.





After attaining a BA (South Asian Languages and Literature) and MA (Modern Indian History) from the University of Minnesota, USA, Nate began a career in the United Nations as a humanitarian aid professional.





Nate says “I couldn’t live in USA as I never felt at home there. So, for the next 28 years I worked around the world in more than 25 countries for the International Red Cross, UN, and many international NGOs.”





During his student days, Nate was driving a taxi and picked-up a Pakistani passenger in New York.





What happened next between the two is now part of Nate’s forthcoming novel – The Shah of Chicago.





The novel will be published by Speaking Tiger Books, Delhi, and is due to be launched in June 2017.





Apart from this Nate is busy as a journalist. He writes regular columns in Scroll.in.





He is also researching and writing the first general history of Pakistani movie industry (Lollywood) due for publication in 2018 also by Speaking Tiger Books.





To know more about Nate’s life in India and his forthcoming novel, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.









