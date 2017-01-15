SBS Hindi

Ties between Australia and Japan strengthened

Leaders Shinzo Abe (L) and Malcolm Turnbull shake hands ahead of a summit in Sydney

Leaders Shinzo Abe (L) and Malcolm Turnbull shake hands ahead of a summit in Sydney

Published 15 January 2017 at 6:26pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 11:25am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Military ties between Australia and Japan are set to be strengthened. During bilateral talks in Sydney, both countries' leaders have recommitted to regional stability and strong trade links. A feature presented by Anita Barar

