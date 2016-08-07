SBS Hindi

Tiger Population Increases for First Time in 100 Years, But...

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:46pm
By Pallavi Jain
According to a recent report Tiger Populations around the world have seen a marginal increase in numbers, some suggesting that this is the first time in 100 years that the tiger population has increased not decreased. According to WWF Tiger numbers have increased from around 3,200 in 2010 to around 3,890 in 2016. We spoke to well know Tiger Conservationist and Padmashri Awardee, P.K. Sen, on this issue who was Former Director of 'Project Tiger' and Headed WWF's India's Tiger Conservation Programme.

