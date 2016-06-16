SBS Hindi

Tips on DA Application to Council

Published 16 June 2016
By Kumud Merani
In our Smart Living series Architect Lalit Mital gives you 5 top tips to consider when putting in a Development Application to your Council for building or extending your home.This is just a guideline for those planning to build or extend their home and the advice of a professional must be sought when putting in an application for development.

