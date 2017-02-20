Tips on Weight Management and Losing Weight

Available in other languages

Australia's Healthy Weight Week is an initiative of the Dietitians Association of Australia and it aims to make people aware of the importance of a healthy weight and lifestyle.





Nutrition-focused events for AHWW run between 16 and 22 February. Events are organised locally to promote the message as well as show how Accredited Practising Dietitians can assist with weight maintenance and lifestyle management.





On this topic, Public Health Consultant Reina Shukla shared important tips with Harita Mehta.











Keeping at your most comfortable weight means focusing on a healthy lifestyle, combining healthy foods with plenty of regular exercise.





The best way to get in all the nutrients you need is to eat a variety of foods from these five groups every day:





Plenty of vegetables, including different types and colours, and legumes/beans

Fruit

Whole grains such as breads, cereals, rice, pasta, noodles, polenta, couscous, oats, quinoa and barley

Lean meats and poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts and seeds, and legumes/beans

Milk, yoghurt, cheese and/or their alternatives, mostly reduced fat

And drink plenty of water.

And limit foods containing saturated fat, added sugars, added salt and alcohol.





(Source: Dietitians Association of Australia)





What should I do to lose weight?

Successful weight management comes down to a life-long commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which combines eating healthy foods and keeping physically active.





Try the following:





Choose a variety of foods including plenty of breads, cereals, fruit and vegetables; moderate amounts of low fat dairy foods and lean meats or alternatives; and small amounts of healthy fats and oils

‘Hunger’ is the best guide – eat when you feel hungry and stop when you are full

Some foods should be eaten occasionally rather than everyday. These include many takeaway foods (especially those that are deep fried)

Aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity on most days of the week.