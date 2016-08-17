SBS Hindi

To Start A Successful Indian Restaurant

SBS Hindi

Daman Shrivastav Maître Hôtelier

Daman Shrivastav Maître Hôtelier Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 1:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you think you want to start an Indian Restaurant? A succesful one at that? Well, here are some golden tips by the Guru of Hospitality Industry Daman Shrivastav.

Published 17 August 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 1:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For more SBS Small Business Stories:  
www.sbs.com.au/bizsecrets


Follow Small Business Secrets on
Twitter
and like us on
Facebook


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues