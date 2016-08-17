To Start A Successful Indian Restaurant

For more SBS Small Business Stories:
Daman Shrivastav Maître Hôtelier Source: Supplied
Published 17 August 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 1:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you think you want to start an Indian Restaurant? A succesful one at that? Well, here are some golden tips by the Guru of Hospitality Industry Daman Shrivastav.
Published 17 August 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 1:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share