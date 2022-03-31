SBS Hindi

Too many people unable to access basic human rights in Australia: Amnesty

Human rights

Group of protestor preparing signboards for human rights.

Published 1 April 2022 at 10:15am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Tom Canetti, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Amnesty International has released its annual report for 2021-2022, finding that there is still much to be done to better protect Australians' rights. Among the issues raised by the group are the detention of children, treatment of First Nations people and the country's refugee policies.

