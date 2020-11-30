SBS Hindi

'Totally gone': Indian restaurant in Sydney gutted by fire

Bhajiya

Published 30 November 2020 at 11:46am, updated 30 November 2020 at 12:02pm
By Vivek Kumar
An Indian restaurant in Sydney was gutted by fire on the weekend.

Bhajiya restaurant in Epping is among two businesses were destroyed when fire spread and gutted the building.

Highlights:

  • Indian restaurant in Sydney's suburb of Epping was gutted by fire on Sunday.
  • The restaurant, only two months old, was opened by an Indian couple 'passionate about food.'
  • The fire started in an adjacent cafe and engulfed the Indian restaurant.
Emergency services were called to Rawson Road about 1 pm on Sunday after staff members saw flames at the rear of the building.

NSW police said in a statement, “They (the staff) initially attempted to extinguish the blaze; however, the fire spread and they directed other staff and patrons to leave the building.

“Despite efforts by officers from Fire and Rescue NSW, the café was destroyed, and a neighbouring building and cars parked at the rear were damaged.”

What exactly happened? Listen to the story in the owner's words:

'Totally gone': Indian restaurant in Sydney gutted by fire

Bhajiya’s owner posted on its Facebook that the outlet is “totally gone.”

“This is to inform our patrons that our outlet is completely gone. We won’t be able to serve you as nothing is left to operate.

“Our sympathy is with Kaye Hawkins - the Owner of Cafe Topiary next door to the staff and us. Luckily no one hurt. The raging fire finally engulfed Bhajiya as well. It’s a huge loss for both the business. We will inform you all when we will start again,” the Facebook post read.

Bhajiya’s owner Dharamveer Yadav says the restaurant is destroyed.

“It was not open on Sunday. We were informed by phone about this fire, and when we reached, the fire had spread,” Mr Yadav told SBS Hindi.

Mr Yadav opened the vegan Indian restaurant only two months ago. He said he hopes to be back in the business soon.

“We are not from the food industry, but we are very passionate about our Indian cuisine. And we wanted to give a vegan option in Indian cuisine, so we started this café. We hope to come back soon,” said Mr Yadav.

Fire Investigators and scene of crime officers are expected to examine the site tomorrow.

According to NSW police the damage is estimated to be over $800,000.

