Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb to quit politics

Andrew Robb - (File pic)

Andrew Robb - (File pic) Source: AAP

Published 11 February 2016 at 6:11pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 11:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb has announced that he will not stand for next elections and will quit politics. Tune in to know more about this political development in Canberra.

