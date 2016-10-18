SBS Hindi

Tradition Of Karwa Chauth

Viewing the Moon on Karwa Chauth

Viewing the Moon on Karwa Chauth

Published 18 October 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 18 October 2016 at 6:18pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The "Karwa Chauth" festival celebrated by Hindu women is a unique festival.It's mainly celebrated in Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.Married women fast all day for the long life and welfare of their husbands. They break their fast only after sighting the moon! There are many interesting stories about the origin of this tradition.Kumud Merani tells you more about this fascinating festival

