Tradition Of Karwa Chauth

Published 18 October 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 18 October 2016 at 6:18pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The "Karwa Chauth" festival celebrated by Hindu women is a unique festival.It's mainly celebrated in Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.Married women fast all day for the long life and welfare of their husbands. They break their fast only after sighting the moon! There are many interesting stories about the origin of this tradition.Kumud Merani tells you more about this fascinating festival
