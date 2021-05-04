SBS Hindi

Travel ban with India is a 'sensible, practical decision': Prime Minister Scott Morrison

SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference.

نخست‌وزیر اسکات موریسن در جریان یک نشست خبری Source: AAP

Published 4 May 2021 at 7:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:37pm
By SBS Hindi, SBS News
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS, SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday defended the travel ban with India by calling it a 'sensible, practical and proportionate decision'.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the travel ban with India is a temporary pause of 14 days. 

He said it was necessary to maintain travel relaxations with other countries such as Doha and Japan.

"The challenge we are facing here is not just the rampant spread of the pandemic in India, but it has been the accelerated rate of where we have seen infection of people coming from India," he said on Tuesday. 

"It is my responsibility to do everything I can to prevent a third wave in this country. I make no apologies for that."

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

