Travel ban with India is a 'sensible, practical decision': Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the travel ban with India is a temporary pause of 14 days.





He said it was necessary to maintain travel relaxations with other countries such as Doha and Japan.





"The challenge we are facing here is not just the rampant spread of the pandemic in India, but it has been the accelerated rate of where we have seen infection of people coming from India," he said on Tuesday.





"It is my responsibility to do everything I can to prevent a third wave in this country. I make no apologies for that."





