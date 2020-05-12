Travel bans likely to keep families separated for some time

Highlights Many migrants and recent arrivals living in Australia separated from their families.

When Christi-Ann Emous and her two children arrived in Australia in March, it was meant to be the beginning of a dream move.





But COVID-19 restrictions have kept her apart from her husband Christopher, trapped in Oregon in the United States.







Christi-Ann explains the only connection her children have with their father is through a screen.





"He cries in the night, waking up and he sees her and he cries because he just wants to be with her. My husband was going to be a stay-at-home dad, so we could have a better life and so far it's been far from better, it's been exponentially worse," Christi-Ann says.











While the visas for her and her children were approved, her husband's visa process was delayed, so he stayed back in the United States.





Five days later, Australia's borders were closed to non-residents and visa applications were paused.





The Emous family had already sold their home, which means Christopher is staying with friends throughout the pandemic.





Om Prakash Bahukhandi, a retired official from Lucknow, India, is similarly stuck in Australia and uncertain about when will he be able to return to his family in India.





Mr Bahukhandi came to Australia to meet his daughter and spend time with her family for three months.





He was planning to return to India on April 2 but had to cancel due to travel restrictions imposed by India.





Still stuck here, he told SBS Hindi that he has no problem, but his plans have been affected and he hopes to return soon.





