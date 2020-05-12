SBS Hindi

Travel bans likely to keep families separated for some time

SBS Hindi

Happy mom and daughter stock photo - stock photo Mother, Child, Daughter, Girl, Real People, Modern, Lifestyle

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2020 at 2:41pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 2:51pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS

While Australia's government is aiming to lift many of the restrictions associated with COVID-19 by July, the ban on international travel to and from Australia is likely to stay in place or much longer.

Published 12 May 2020 at 2:41pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 2:51pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Many migrants and recent arrivals living in Australia separated from their families.
  • No date yet on when international travel will resume.
That's left many migrants and recent arrivals living in Australia cut off from their families, unsure of when they'll see their loved ones again.

When Christi-Ann Emous and her two children arrived in Australia in March, it was meant to be the beginning of a dream move. 

But COVID-19 restrictions have kept her apart from her husband Christopher, trapped in Oregon in the United States.


Christi-Ann explains the only connection her children have with their father is through a screen.

"He cries in the night, waking up and he sees her and he cries because he just wants to be with her. My husband was going to be a stay-at-home dad, so we could have a better life and so far it's been far from better, it's been exponentially worse," Christi-Ann says.

READ MORE

Want to return to India? Here’s everything you need to know about India’s mega evacuation plan



While the visas for her and her children were approved, her husband's visa process was delayed, so he stayed back in the United States. 

Five days later, Australia's borders were closed to non-residents and visa applications were paused. 

The Emous family had already sold their home, which means Christopher is staying with friends throughout the pandemic.

Om Prakash Bahukhandi with his son-in-law
Om Prakash Bahukhandi with his son-in-law Source: Supplied / Om Prakash Bahukhandi


Om Prakash Bahukhandi, a retired official from Lucknow, India, is similarly stuck in Australia and uncertain about when will he be able to return to his family in India. 

Mr Bahukhandi came to Australia to meet his daughter and spend time with her family for three months.

He was planning to return to India on April 2 but had to cancel due to travel restrictions imposed by India.

Still stuck here, he told SBS Hindi that he has no problem, but his plans have been affected and he hopes to return soon. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts