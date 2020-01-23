SBS Hindi

Travel plans cancelled, bio-security in place: Australia prepares for possible corona-virus arrival

Medical staff carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus.

Medical staff carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus. Source: EPA

Published 23 January 2020 at 4:25pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's health system is well equipped to deal with an outbreak of the coronavirus, should it be confirmed here. Passengers arriving from China's Wuhan [[woo-hahn]] region are to undergo screening at Sydney Airport from Thursday. The rapid spread of the disease has some Chinese Australians cancelling their Lunar New Year travel plans.

