Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know
Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's latest outbreak Source: AAP
Published 21 December 2020 at 5:54pm
By SBS News
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Just days out before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches and Greater Sydney, where a coronavirus cluster is continuing to grow. For anyone hoping to travel interstate these holidays, here is what you need to know about the current travel restrictions.
