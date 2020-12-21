SBS Hindi

Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know

SBS Hindi

Travel restrictions could get worse

Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's latest outbreak Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2020 at 5:54pm
By SBS News
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Just days out before Christmas, state and territory leaders have rushed to impose new travel restrictions on travellers from Sydney's Northern Beaches and Greater Sydney, where a coronavirus cluster is continuing to grow. For anyone hoping to travel interstate these holidays, here is what you need to know about the current travel restrictions.

Published 21 December 2020 at 5:54pm
By SBS News
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists