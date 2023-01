Available in other languages

This time, United States president Donald Trump signed the new travel-ban order in private, away from cameras or the press.











Iraq has been dropped from the original list of banned countries after the Iraqi government imposed new vetting procedures.











Mr Tillerson points to Iraq's role in fighting the self-proclaimed Islamic State, or ISIS, with the United States as important factor.





The new order is set to take effect on March the 16h.





