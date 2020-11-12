Try these Dahi Kebabs this Diwali

Madhvi Mohindra is an expert cook who is known for her unusual recipes. She shares with us the recipe for Dahi Kebabs, which are ideal for Diwali.





Ingredients:





Hung curd 800 gm



2 tablespoons Coriander leaves



100 grams Indian cottage cheese grated



50 grams Cheddar cheese grated



2-3 tablespoon Gram flour roasted (besan)



Salt to taste



1 teaspoon red chili flakes



1 teaspoon green chilies chopped



1 teaspoon ginger grated



1/2 cup finely chopped onion (optional as some times it is difficult to manage the mixer)



1/4 cup Breadcrumbs to coat the kababs



Oil to deep fry or shallow fry





Cooking Method:





Add hung curd in a mixing bowl and then add coriander leaves with the stem, grated paneer, and cheese, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, and red chili mix them well.

















Now, add roasted besan to bind the curd. Mix it well. You can add more besan if the curd remains watery.





Grease your hands with cooking oil. This will help in making perfect round balls if you are deep-frying them.











Make rounded balls of the mixture.



Cover the Kebabs and leave in the fridge for 6 to 8 hours, before frying













Coat the Dahi kababs with bread crumbs. Heat the oil in a pan.









Fry the kebabs in the hot oil one by one on a medium flame. Turn them over so they are well fried and golden brown.













