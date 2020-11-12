SBS Hindi

Try these Dahi Kebabs this Diwali

Dahi Kebabs

Published 12 November 2020
Have you ever heard of Dahi Kebabs? Madhvi Mohindra shares this unusual recipe for Diwali. Do try them out.

Madhvi Mohindra is an expert cook who is known for her unusual recipes. She shares with us the recipe for Dahi Kebabs, which are ideal for Diwali.

Ingredients:

Hung curd 800 gm
2 tablespoons Coriander leaves
100 grams Indian cottage cheese grated
50 grams Cheddar cheese grated
2-3 tablespoon Gram flour roasted (besan)
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 teaspoon green chilies chopped
1 teaspoon ginger grated
1/2 cup finely chopped onion (optional as some times it is difficult to manage the mixer)
1/4 cup Breadcrumbs to coat the kababs
Oil to deep fry or shallow fry

Cooking Method:

Add hung curd in a mixing bowl and then add coriander leaves with the stem, grated paneer, and cheese, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, and red chili mix them well.

All the Ingredients



 

Now, add roasted besan to bind the curd. Mix it well. You can add more besan if the curd remains watery.

Grease your hands with cooking oil. This will help in making perfect round balls if you are deep-frying them.

Mix in all the ingredients



Make rounded balls of the mixture.
Cover the Kebabs and leave in the fridge for 6 to 8 hours, before frying

Make round kebabs and roll in bread crumbs



Coat the Dahi kababs with bread crumbs. Heat the oil in a pan.



Fry the kebabs in the hot oil one by one on a medium flame. Turn them over so they are well fried and golden brown.



 

