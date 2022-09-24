'Tu NRI Banega’ An interactive Hindi show in a mainstream festival

LISTEN TO
'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।
SBS Hindi
21/09/202213:30
It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.
SBS Hindi
24/09/202204:57
In this bulletin: Labor warns people not to expect anything spectacular from their government's first federal budget; Treasurer Jim Chalmers promises to soften the blow when petrol prices rise next week; In sports, the Indian Women's cricket team beats England by seven wickets in the first ODI and more.
SBS Hindi
20/09/202211:49