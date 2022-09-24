SBS Hindi

'Tu NRI Banega’ An interactive Hindi show in a mainstream festival

SBS Hindi

Tu-NRI-Banega-820-X-312--FB-banner.png

Stand-up Comedians Aditya Gautam and Chetan Singh. They performed in Hindi language at the Sydney Fringe Festive

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2022 at 4:14pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.

Published 24 September 2022 at 4:14pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_210922_settlementGuide_australiaWarsWeb.mp3 image

'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।

SBS Hindi

21/09/202213:30
LISTEN TO
hindi_230922_featureChildhoodDementia.mp3 image

It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

SBS Hindi

24/09/202204:57
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_200922_latestnews.mp3 image

In this bulletin: Labor warns people not to expect anything spectacular from their government's first federal budget; Treasurer Jim Chalmers promises to soften the blow when petrol prices rise next week; In sports, the Indian Women's cricket team beats England by seven wickets in the first ODI and more.

SBS Hindi

20/09/202211:49
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Jessie Mei Mei and her mother, Cindy Lorenz_SBS News.jpg

Australians with childhood dementia need more support: advocates

penny_wong.jpg

SBS Hindi News 23 September 2022: Australian Government's stance on Taiwan remains the same

OPTUS STOCK

SBS Hindi News 22 September 2022: Millions of Optus customers' data compromised in massive cyber attack

AFL HAWKS JUSTIN REEVES PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 21 September 2022: Independent panel to investigate alleged racism targeting First Nations players