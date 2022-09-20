UN General Assembly's 77th session kicks off; major issues to be discussed

LISTEN TO
It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.
Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
