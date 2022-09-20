SBS Hindi

UN General Assembly's 77th session kicks off; major issues to be discussed

UN General Assembly SDG

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an event called "SDG Moment" at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The event is meant to highlight the urgency and importance of the United Nations' sustainable development goals. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Source: AP / Seth Wenig/AP

Published 20 September 2022 at 2:56pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne, Essam Al-Ghalib
As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.

It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.

19/09/202207:06
Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

17/09/202205:43
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

19/09/202204:31
