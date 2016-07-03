Uncertain Days As Count For Federal Elections Continues

Liberal Party supporters at Election Results Source: AAP
Published 3 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The resumption of ballot counting (mon) is being eagerly awaited after the national vote failed to deliver an outright majority to either of the major parties on election night. (sat) On the night, neither the Coalition nor Labor could secure the 76 House of Representatives seats required to form government. Initial results show a considerable lower-house swing against the ruling Coaliton, with seats lost to Labor and independents.
