Unemployment rises in Australia; 227,000 people lost their jobs in May

Centrelink office in Abbotsford,

People are seen in long queue outside a Centrelink office in Abbotsford, Melbourne, Monday, March 23, 2020 Source: AAP

Published 19 June 2020 at 4:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australia's unemployment rate has jumped to 7.1 per cent after more than 200,000 people lost their jobs due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is itching to unlock interstate travel as new figures show border closures are costing nearly 5000 jobs a week and $84 million a day.

Highlights:

*Unemployment rate jumped to 7.1 per cent

*Another 227,000 people lost their jobs

*Universities to fly in 350 students in July

The latest jobless figures are the worst since October 2001.

The prime minister describes the unemployment rate as heartbreaking and warns there is a long way to go as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The sad truth is these numbers are not surprising in the circumstances. We are very aware of the significant blow that Australians are being hit with during the course of the pandemic. This recession will be written in the stories of those who are experiencing terrible hardship." 

The new figures come as the government says it's open to flying in hundreds of foreign university students next month but warns other international travellers would not be visiting any time soon. 

The University of Canberra and the Australian National University will fly in 350 students in July as part of a pilot program backed by the ACT and federal governments. 

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


