'Khayyam': The unforgettable music composer of Hindi cinema

Whether it's 'Sham-e-Gham Ki Kasam' from the film 'Footpath,' 'Jeet Hi Lenge Baazi' from the film 'Shola Aur Shabnam,' or many musical gems 60's and 70's and the songs of film 'Umrao Jaan' (1981) like 'Yeh kya jagah hai dostoan', Khayyam's music has touched the hearts of thousands of music lover.





Khayyam was honoured with numerous awards, which encompassed the National Award, two Filmfare Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.





He passed away on the 19 August, 2019.





