Unknown Facts About Benaras Hindu University

Kashi Hindu University

Kashi Hindu University Source: Shivnath Jha

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The Banara Hindu University popularly know as BHU completesa 100 years in February. While Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya is famously known to be it's founder, Tejkar Jha throws light on some other personalities who played a pivotal role in the foundation of BHU.Mr Jha has authored the book "The Inception of Banaras Hindu University: Who was the founder in the light of Historical documents?"Kumud Merani talks to Mr Tejkar Jha.Concept and photos: Shivnath Jha.

