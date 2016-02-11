SBS Hindi

US Primaries, Who's likely to win?

SBS Hindi

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 11:19am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The lead up to the US Presidentials has become exciting with no clear candidates in either Democrats or Republicans at this stage. So who's likely to win? Tune in to this report to know more.

Published 11 February 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 11:19am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds