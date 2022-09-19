SBS Hindi

Using humour to bridge cultural divides - by mocking racial stereotypes

Chetan Singh, AKA Delhi Buoy, was runner up at this year's RAW Comedy National Final.

Chetan Singh, AKA Delhi Buoy, was runner up at this year’s RAW Comedy National Final Source: Supplied

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:35pm
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse, Priyanka Hatwalne
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_19222_Queen-funeral.mp3 image

It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.

SBS Hindi

19/09/202207:06
LISTEN TO
hindi_170922_frontierWars_feature.mp3 image

Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

SBS Hindi

17/09/202205:43
LISTEN TO
hindi_150922_WHO-covid.mp3 image

World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

SBS Hindi

16/09/202205:51
