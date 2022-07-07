SBS Hindi

Using social media to end silence about suicide

Sudanese

Sudanese women Source: Supplied by Nanchok Chol and Buok Duach

Published 7 July 2022 at 4:18pm, updated 8 July 2022 at 1:34pm
By Natasha Kaul
A group of young South Sudanese Australian is making use of social media to try to end the silence over suicide. Known as South Sudanese Minds, it uses platforms such as Instagram Live to interview members of the community to raise awareness and promote discussion about mental health. According to its co-founders, the goal is to provide culturally appropriate resource.

Content warning: This feature contains references to suicide.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

