Usman Khawaja shares his success secret and advice for migrant players

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has scored three centuries in six innings against Pakistan.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has scored a century in the second Test against Pakistan. Source: AAP Image/Darren England

Published 15 March 2022 at 11:22am
By Sahil Makkar
SBS

Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja was born in Pakistan but grew up in Australia. Khawaja said he is resilient and has never let any vilification knock him down. Before leaving to play a Test series in Pakistan, Khawaja told SBS Hindi that Australia has come a long way.

"I was growing up in the '90s when Australia was a very different country to what it is right now. I think people are a lot more accepting. We are a multicultural country now," Khawaja said.

Khawaja advised young cricket players from the migrant communities to be resilient. "If little things get you down and you are struggling with it... it sounds a bit harsh, but you are probably not meant to be a sportsman."

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

