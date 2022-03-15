Usman Khawaja shares his success secret and advice for migrant players

"I was growing up in the '90s when Australia was a very different country to what it is right now. I think people are a lot more accepting. We are a multicultural country now," Khawaja said.





Khawaja advised young cricket players from the migrant communities to be resilient. "If little things get you down and you are struggling with it... it sounds a bit harsh, but you are probably not meant to be a sportsman."





