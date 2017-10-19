'Vaanprrasth' is to ensure health care solutions for underprivilaged women and seniors - Madhulika Chauhan

Vaanprrasth is a non-profit organisation, which was established in 2015. Its main aim was to improve the health of women and seniors in remote areas where medical facilities are scarce.





This organisation aims to built a centre with atleast 20 bed facility near Gazipur (UP, INDIA) which could provide primary health care and consultation to those who do not have easy access to basic healthcare and sanitation.





Madhulika chauhan, who is digital marketeer based in China, is closely associated with this organization .





Madhulika Chauhan Source: Madhulika





Speaking with Anita Barar, she talks about how this idea was germinated and her vision and mission of this organisation.





Madhulika said that this organisation's mission is to provide solar energy solutions to adjoining villages which have been devoid of electricity so far. Also to adopt villages to ensure the vision of 'Swacch Bharat'





As she told, this centre would be built on a low-energy emission cost effective model to ensure sustainability with low carbon footprint.





It also making and distributing free bird houses to ensure safety and longevity of the endangered house sparrow as they are under threat from the increased mobile tower radiation and increasing deforestation.





Madhulika said that encouraged by the mission and vision of organisation, many more villages are now following the path of Vaanprrasth.





