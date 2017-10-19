'Vaanprrasth' is to ensure health care solutions for underprivilaged women and seniors - Madhulika Ra Chauhan

Established in 2015, Vaanprrasth's mission is to create a primary health centre in Baheri village near Varanasi,UP, India . Madhulika Ra Chauhan says that the aim of having this facility is to provide primary health care to those who don't have easy access to basic health care and sanitation.





As she told, this centre would be built on a low-energy emission cost effective model to ensure sustainability with low carbon footprint.





Vaanprrasth also aims to work to ensure health care solutions for the senior citizens.





Madhulika is digital marketeer based in China. Speaking with Anita Barar, she told that how this project took off and now many more villages are following it.





Madhulika Ra Chauhan Source: Madhulika











She added that Vaanprrasth's mission is to provide solar energy solution to the nearby villages which have been devoid of electricity so far.





It also making and distributing free bird houses to ensure safety and longevity of the endangered house sparrow as they are under threat from the increased mobile tower radiation and increasing deforestation.





