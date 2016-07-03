Available in other languages

VERMICELLI DELIGHT











Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.











Ingredients:





·½ kg vermicelli





·2 tabs Ghee





·1 cup almonds - chopped





·½ cup sultana





·2/3rd cup sugar





·2 tsp rose water





·½ tsp green cardamom powder





·A pinch of nutmeg powder











Method:











Heat Ghee in a pan and add the chopped almonds and sultana. Keep stirring and cook till golden brown. Remove and keep aside.











Now add the vermicelli and cook till it is golden brown. Then add the sugar and ¾ cup water. Bring the water to a boil. Cover and reduce heat. Cook till the mixture has dried. Add rose water, cardamom powder and nutmeg and mix.











Garnish with cooked almonds and sultanas and serve.


























