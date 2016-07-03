SBS Hindi

Vermicelli Delight

Published 3 July 2016
By Kumud Merani
Beat the cold weather with a bowl of warm "Vermicelli Delight". Ideal for your Eid festivities as well.

VERMICELLI DELIGHT

 

Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·½ kg vermicelli

·2 tabs Ghee

·1 cup almonds - chopped

·½ cup sultana

·2/3rd cup sugar

·2 tsp rose water

·½ tsp green cardamom powder

·A pinch of nutmeg powder

 

Method:

 

Heat Ghee in a pan and add the chopped almonds and sultana. Keep stirring and cook till golden brown. Remove and keep aside.

 

Now add the vermicelli and cook till it is golden brown. Then add the sugar and ¾ cup water. Bring the water to a boil. Cover and reduce heat. Cook till the mixture has dried. Add rose water, cardamom powder and nutmeg and mix.

 

Garnish with cooked almonds and sultanas and serve.

 

 





