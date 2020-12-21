Victoria: Changes in eligibility criteria for skilled visas

The state government has announced that the applicants must meet the new criteria for selection to apply for Victorian skilled visa nomination.





Victoria will re-open its visa program from 5 January 2021.

Federal government has allocated Victoria a total of 2,743 places for the remaining year 2020-21.

The applicants should already be living in Victoria.

Melbourne-based Migration agent, Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration, says the applicants must be already living in Victoria to apply for Subclass 190 and Subclass 491.





"For Regional Skilled Visa (Subclass 491), applicants should be working in regional Victoria with a minimum of 3 months employment.





"For Subclass 190, the applicants should already be working in Victoria with a minimum six months employment," explains Mr Mohan.











Working in a highly-skilled occupation in health, medical research, life sciences, agri-food or digital sectors which supports Victoria's economic recovery and/or health response is one of the requirements to be eligible for these visas in Victoria.





The state has received 2,743 additional places for the remainder of 2020-21; 1900 of Subclass 190 visa and 843 for the Skilled Work Regional (Subclass 491) visa.









Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.











