Victorian authorities detail plans to quarantine 1200 international players and staff ahead of the Australian Open
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 12 January 2021 at 6:35pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 12/01/21 in Hindi**//Queensland records three new COVID-19 cases**//Permits now required to enter Victoria//
