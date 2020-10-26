VISA: NSW to continue EOI and Invitation model in 2020-21

New South Wales will continue to operate an Expression of Interest and Invitation model to fulfil allocation of nomination positions for the 2020-21 program year.

The state says it is close to filling its interim allocation of nomination positions for the 2020-21 program year provided by the Department of Home Affairs.

Highlights:

  • NSW Business and Skilled Migration Skilled is close to filling its interim allocation of nomination positions.

  • NSW will continue to operate an expression of interest and invitation model to address NSW’s skill needs.

  • Department of Home Affairs will allocate more places for the remainder of the year.

The Federal government had allocated a total of 5169 interim places to all the states. NSW had received 550 places Sub Class 190 visa and 150 places for Sub Class 491 visa. It was an interim allocation until 31 October.

Department of Home Affairs will allocate more places for the remainder of the year.
However, NSW will not make any changes to the structure of the program.

It said in a statement that the state would continue to operate an expression of interest and invitation model to address NSW’s skill needs.

“Under direction from Home Affairs, NSW will continue to priorities applicants with skills to support NSW economic recovery and public health response.”
“We will only invite applicants currently in selected health, ICT and engineering occupations, and who are residing in NSW.”
Immigration expert Chaman Preet explains this model, “NSW has instructed applicants to specify their place of residence and place of interest as New South Wales. And only those candidates living in NSW would be invited for the state nomination.”

Chaman Preet says Australian immigration program is poised to be focused on post-Covid recovery.

“All states are looking for candidates who can contribute to economic recovery in times of Covid,” says Ms Preet.
NSW will announce changes to the management of the Skilled Work Regional Visa (subclass 491), based on this model.

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.

