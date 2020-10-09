Those onshore will be prioritised for permanent residency visa, says Alan Tudge

Highlights Onshore applicants to be prioritised

Australia’s borders are expected to remain closed until late 2021

Net Overseas Migration (NOM) expected to fall to -72,000 persons by the end of 2020-21

The Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs in interaction with multicultural media on Friday said the migration program for 2020-21 will see onshore applicants being prioritised, particularly for partner visas.





The 2020-21 permanent migration program has 79,600 places allocated in the Skill stream and 77,300 places to the Family stream with a majority within the family stream allocated to partner visas.





Partner visas have been allocated 72,300 places, an increase from 37,118 last year.





‘This will give more certainty to those wanting to settle in Australia with their partners and plan for their futures. It will address nearly all the present applicants awaiting finalisation of their visa,” Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs said.

It is expected that 75 per cent of partner visas will go to those already in Australia, Minister Tudge said.





“It is in part because we will have fewer people coming into the country, we are placing great priority on making permanent residents those who are already here,” Mr Tudge replied to the question by SBS Hindi.





“It is because we have spaces available and the reason why we have fewer people come into the country is of course because of the pandemic and the speed limit being the quarantine limit levels we have in place.





“Consequently, what we call the net overseas migration figure, we will actually have, this financial year, the first time, in 75 years, more people leaving the country than coming into the country. So, we are trying to regularise more people in Australia,” Mr Tudge told SBS Hindi .





Which visas will be prioritised?

Onshore applicants of partner visas will be prioritised.

Partner visa applicants where the relevant sponsor resides in a designated regional area will also be prioritised this year.

Employer-Sponsored, Global Talent, Business Innovation and Investment Program visas will be prioritised within the Skilled Stream.

Employer-Sponsored visas will be prioritised over non-sponsored visas with a focus on occupations on the Priority Migration Skills Occupation List .

‘Innovators, investors and job creators – those who are going to grow Australian businesses, create Australian jobs and supercharge our economic recovery – will be the target of our skilled visas,’ Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs said.

'Difficult year for those offshore'

Melbourne-based registered migration agent Rohit Mohan says it is going to be a difficult year for skilled migrants who hoped to migrate to Australia from other countries.





“The government has made it clear that they will be prioritising those onshore. This will hit the skilled migrants offshore hard. It is going to be a difficult year for them,” Mr Mohan told SBS Hindi.





Mr Mohan says the program restructuring takes into account unemployment crisis that Australia is currently facing.





“Onshore applicants are likely to have a job, and border closures do not affect these applicants. The government has taken this step to address the high level of unemployment in the country. Calling skilled migrants who are either sought by employers or highly talented makes more sense than inviting migrants who might need to look for a job in an already competitive market,” he says.





“Onshore applicants will have a huge advantage though. It is a great development for them,” he adds.





Australia’s borders are expected to remain closed until late 2021 with Net Overseas Migration (NOM) expected to fall to -72,000 persons by the end of 2020-21.

