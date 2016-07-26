SBS Hindi

Vo Ek Gaanv Faujiyon ka

Boys Training to Join the Indian Army

Boys Training to Join the Indian Army Source: Akhand Pratap Singh

Published 26 July 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 26 July 2016 at 2:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Every city, town and village in India sends out thousands of young men to join the Indian Army and fight for the Motherland. However, there is a unique village called Gahmar, where every household has sent out a male member to join the Indian Army. We spoke to Gopal ji Roy from Information and Broadcasting about this village. Concept: Shivnath Jha. Producer Presenter: Kumud Merani

A 90 km drive from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh takes you to India's largest village Gahmar, in Ghazipur district.

Gahmar
Source: Akhand Pratap Singh


This village prides itself as the 'home of the fauji'.

Each household has a connection with Indian army.

Gahmar
Source: Akhand Pratap Singh


At least one member of every family here is currently employed or has served in the armed forces. Some have as many as 6-7 members in the forces.

Gahmar
Source: Akhand Pratap Singh


Close to 10,000 men from Gahmar are in active service and over 5,000 veterans have returned to the village post-retirement.

Gahmar
Source: Akhand Pratap Singh


This special podcast traces the history of this village and tells us how members of this village went onto join the Indian army.

 

