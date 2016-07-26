Vo Ek Gaanv Faujiyon ka

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

A 90 km drive from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh takes you to India's largest village Gahmar, in Ghazipur district.





Source: Akhand Pratap Singh





This village prides itself as the 'home of the fauji'.





Each household has a connection with Indian army.





Source: Akhand Pratap Singh





At least one member of every family here is currently employed or has served in the armed forces. Some have as many as 6-7 members in the forces.





Source: Akhand Pratap Singh





Close to 10,000 men from Gahmar are in active service and over 5,000 veterans have returned to the village post-retirement.





Source: Akhand Pratap Singh





This special podcast traces the history of this village and tells us how members of this village went onto join the Indian army.









