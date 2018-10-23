Warning signs of Cervical cancer

A diagnostic form with words Cervical cancer. Source: iStockphoto
Published 23 October 2018
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Cervical Cancer is one of the most common cancers among women. The reason why Cervical cancer occurs is the abnormal growth of cervix tissues and organs of the body. Dr Talat Uppal shares some important information.
