Warning signs of Cervical cancer

A diagnostic form with words Cervical cancer.

A diagnostic form with words Cervical cancer. Source: iStockphoto

Published 23 October 2018 at 11:33am, updated 23 October 2018 at 11:36am
By Harita Mehta
Cervical Cancer is one of the most common cancers among women. The reason why Cervical cancer occurs is the abnormal growth of cervix tissues and organs of the body. Dr Talat Uppal shares some important information.

