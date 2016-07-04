SBS Hindi

Was Double Dissolution The Right Move?

SBS Hindi

Brendan O'Connor listens to Bill Shorten

Brendan O'Connor listens to Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The election result is not in yet, but, for some, the verdict on whether the double-dissolution election was a good move by the Government appears to be.Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is already facing criticism in Opposition quarters and hints of questions within his own party.Labor is already criticising Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's decision to call a double-dissolution election as the vote count leaves the outcome still very much in question. Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor has told the ABC the decision has proved to be a disaster for Mr Turnbull.

Published 4 July 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues