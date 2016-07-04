Was Double Dissolution The Right Move?

Brendan O'Connor listens to Bill Shorten Source: AAP
Published 4 July 2016 at 6:51pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The election result is not in yet, but, for some, the verdict on whether the double-dissolution election was a good move by the Government appears to be.Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is already facing criticism in Opposition quarters and hints of questions within his own party.Labor is already criticising Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's decision to call a double-dissolution election as the vote count leaves the outcome still very much in question. Labor frontbencher Brendan O'Connor has told the ABC the decision has proved to be a disaster for Mr Turnbull.
