Was the call for double dissolution right?

The latest election result updates from the Australian Electoral Commission point toward the possibility of a hung parliament with a swing away from the Coalition.





In the case of no clear majority, both Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten would have to deal with independents and minor parties.





To know more about the political situation and Indian-origin peoples view on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbulls call for double dissolution, Amit Sarwal interviewed Prof. Pradeep Taneja, Dr Ravi Batra, Seema Chauhan, Dharmesh Chaudasma, Mitesh, Vedya Vyas Bhat and Atif Shafi.















